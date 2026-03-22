Daeqwon Plowden Questionable March 22 Against Nets Due To Foot Injury

In his last action, a 139-118 loss to the 76ers on March 19, Plowden tallied 20 points, two rebounds and one assist. Plowden is averaging 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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