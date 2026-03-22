Daeqwon Plowden Questionable March 22 Against Nets Due To Foot Injury
Daeqwon Plowden (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Nets on Sunday, March 22. As of Sunday morning, the Kings are favored by 5 with a total of 218.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 139-118 loss to the 76ers on March 19, Plowden tallied 20 points, two rebounds and one assist. Plowden is averaging 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.