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D'Angelo Russell
Washington Wizards

D'Angelo Russell

Washington Wizards • #28 PG

D'Angelo Russell DTD For March 17 Against Pistons (Not Injury Related)

D'Angelo Russell (Not Injury Related) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Tuesday, March 17. As of Tuesday morning, the Pistons are favored by 17.5 with a total of 234.5.

What It Means

Russell is averaging 10.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
D'Angelo Russell

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