D'Angelo Russell DTD For March 17 Against Pistons (Not Injury Related)
D'Angelo Russell (Not Injury Related) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Tuesday, March 17. As of Tuesday morning, the Pistons are favored by 17.5 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
Russell is averaging 10.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.