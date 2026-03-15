Craig Porter Jr. Out March 15 Against Mavericks Due To Groin Injury

In his last appearance, a 138-105 win over the Mavericks on March 13, Porter had five points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Porter is averaging 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.