Craig Porter Jr. Out March 15 Against Mavericks Due To Groin Injury
Craig Porter Jr. (Groin) is out for the upcoming contest against the Mavericks on Sunday, March 15. As of Saturday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 17 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 138-105 win over the Mavericks on March 13, Porter had five points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Porter is averaging 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.