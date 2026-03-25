Craig Porter Jr. DTD For March 25 Against Heat Due To Groin Injury
Craig Porter Jr. (Groin) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Heat on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 242.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 13, Porter posted five points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 138-105 win over the Mavericks. Porter is averaging 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.