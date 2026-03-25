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Craig Porter Jr.
Cleveland Cavaliers

Craig Porter Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers • #9 PG

Craig Porter Jr. DTD For March 25 Against Heat Due To Groin Injury

Craig Porter Jr. (Groin) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Heat on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 242.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 13, Porter posted five points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 138-105 win over the Mavericks. Porter is averaging 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Craig Porter Jr.

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