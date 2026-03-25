Craig Porter Jr. DTD For March 25 Against Heat Due To Groin Injury

Last time out on March 13, Porter posted five points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 138-105 win over the Mavericks. Porter is averaging 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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