Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks • #32 SF

Cooper Flagg Out Feb. 26 Against Kings Due To Foot Injury

Cooper Flagg (Foot) is out for the upcoming game against the Kings on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Mavericks are favored by 6.5 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 10, Flagg posted 27 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 120-111 loss to the Suns. Flagg leads his team in both points (20.4 per game) and assists (4.1), and averages 6.6 boards. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cooper Flagg

