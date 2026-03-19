Collin Sexton DTD For March 19 Against Cavaliers Due To Leg Injury
Collin Sexton (Leg) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Cavaliers on Thursday, March 19. As of Thursday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 11.5 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
Sexton had 14 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in his last appearance, a 139-109 loss to the Raptors on March 18. Sexton is averaging 14.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.