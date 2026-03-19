Collin Sexton DTD For March 19 Against Cavaliers Due To Leg Injury

Sexton had 14 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in his last appearance, a 139-109 loss to the Raptors on March 18. Sexton is averaging 14.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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