FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls

Collin Sexton

Chicago Bulls • #2 PG

Collin Sexton DTD For March 13 Against Clippers Due To Leg Injury

Collin Sexton (Leg) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Clippers on Friday, March 13. As of Friday morning, the Clippers are favored by 12.5 with a total of 234.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, Sexton recorded 28 points, two rebounds and three assists in a 126-110 loss to the Kings. Sexton is averaging 14.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Collin Sexton

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Chicago BullsRecent Chicago Bulls Player News

View All Chicago Bulls Player News