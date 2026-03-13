Collin Sexton DTD For March 13 Against Clippers Due To Leg Injury
Collin Sexton (Leg) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Clippers on Friday, March 13. As of Friday morning, the Clippers are favored by 12.5 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 8, Sexton recorded 28 points, two rebounds and three assists in a 126-110 loss to the Kings. Sexton is averaging 14.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.