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Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls

Collin Sexton

Chicago Bulls • #2 PG

Collin Sexton DTD For April 9 Against Wizards Due To Finger Injury

Collin Sexton (Finger) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Wizards on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday morning, the Bulls are favored by 6 with a total of 247.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 129-98 win over the Wizards on April 7, Sexton had 15 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Sexton is averaging 15.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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