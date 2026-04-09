Collin Sexton DTD For April 9 Against Wizards Due To Finger Injury

In his most recent game, a 129-98 win over the Wizards on April 7, Sexton had 15 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Sexton is averaging 15.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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