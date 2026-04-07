Collin Sexton DTD For April 7 Against Wizards Due To Finger Injury
Collin Sexton (Finger) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Wizards on Tuesday, April 7. As of Monday evening, the Bulls are favored by 4 with a total of 248.5.
What It Means
Sexton had 18 points, nine rebounds, one assist and three steals in his last game, a 120-110 loss to the Suns on April 5. Sexton is averaging 15.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.