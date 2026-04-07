Collin Sexton DTD For April 7 Against Wizards Due To Finger Injury

Sexton had 18 points, nine rebounds, one assist and three steals in his last game, a 120-110 loss to the Suns on April 5. Sexton is averaging 15.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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