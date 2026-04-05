Collin Sexton DTD For April 5 Against Suns Due To Finger Injury
Collin Sexton (Finger) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Suns are favored by 10 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 3, Sexton recorded 19 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 136-96 loss to the Knicks. Sexton is averaging 15.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.