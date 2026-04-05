Collin Sexton DTD For April 5 Against Suns Due To Finger Injury

Last time out on April 3, Sexton recorded 19 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 136-96 loss to the Knicks. Sexton is averaging 15.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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