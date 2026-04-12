Collin Sexton DTD For April 12 Against Mavericks Due To Finger Injury
Collin Sexton (Finger) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Mavericks on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Mavericks are favored by 6.5 with a total of 245.5.
What It Means
Sexton tallied 12 points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 127-103 loss to the Magic on April 10. Sexton is averaging 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.