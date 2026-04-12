Collin Sexton DTD For April 12 Against Mavericks Due To Finger Injury

Sexton tallied 12 points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 127-103 loss to the Magic on April 10. Sexton is averaging 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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