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Collin Sexton
Chicago Bulls

Collin Sexton

Chicago Bulls • #2 PG

Collin Sexton DTD For April 12 Against Mavericks Due To Finger Injury

Collin Sexton (Finger) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Mavericks on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Mavericks are favored by 6.5 with a total of 245.5.

What It Means

Sexton tallied 12 points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 127-103 loss to the Magic on April 10. Sexton is averaging 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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