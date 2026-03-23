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Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto Raptors • #12 PF

Collin Murray-Boyles Out March 23 Against Jazz Due To Thumb Injury

Collin Murray-Boyles (Thumb) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Jazz on Monday, March 23. As of Sunday evening, the Raptors are favored by 13 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 25, Murray-Boyles recorded four points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 110-107 loss to the Spurs. Murray-Boyles is averaging 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Collin Murray-Boyles

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