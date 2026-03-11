Collin Murray-Boyles Out March 11 Against Pelicans Due To Thumb Injury
Collin Murray-Boyles (Thumb) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Pelicans on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday evening, the Raptors are favored by 2.5 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
In his last game on Feb. 25, Murray-Boyles posted four points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 110-107 loss to the Spurs. Murray-Boyles is averaging 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
