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Cody Williams
Utah Jazz

Cody Williams

Utah Jazz • #5 SG

Cody Williams Questionable March 23 Against Raptors Due To Shoulder Injury

Cody Williams (Shoulder) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Raptors on Monday, March 23. As of Monday afternoon, the Raptors are favored by 11.5 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

Williams tallied 15 points and three assists in his last appearance, a 126-116 loss to the 76ers on March 21. Williams is averaging 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Williams

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