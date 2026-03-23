Cody Williams Questionable March 23 Against Raptors Due To Shoulder Injury

Williams tallied 15 points and three assists in his last appearance, a 126-116 loss to the 76ers on March 21. Williams is averaging 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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