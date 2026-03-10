FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Coby White
Charlotte Hornets

Coby White

Charlotte Hornets • #3 PG

Coby White Out March 10 Against Trail Blazers Due To Calf Injury

Coby White (Calf) is out for the upcoming contest against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Hornets are favored by 3 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, White put up seven points, one rebound and four assists in a 111-99 loss to the Suns. White is averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Coby White

