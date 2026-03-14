Coby White DTD For March 14 Against Spurs Due To Heel Injury

White had nine points, two rebounds, one assist and one block in his most recent action, a 117-109 win over the Kings on March 11. White is averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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