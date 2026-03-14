FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Coby White
Charlotte Hornets

Coby White

Charlotte Hornets • #3 PG

Coby White DTD For March 14 Against Spurs Due To Heel Injury

Coby White (Heel) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Spurs on Saturday, March 14. As of Saturday morning, the Spurs are favored by 5.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

White had nine points, two rebounds, one assist and one block in his most recent action, a 117-109 win over the Kings on March 11. White is averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby White

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Charlotte HornetsRecent Charlotte Hornets Player News

View All Charlotte Hornets Player News