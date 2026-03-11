Coby White DTD For March 11 Against Kings Due To Calf Injury
Coby White (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Kings on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday morning, the Hornets are favored by 12.5 with a total of 225.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 111-99 loss to the Suns on March 8, White tallied seven points, one rebound and four assists. White is averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
