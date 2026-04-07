Coby White DTD For April 7 Against Celtics Due To Groin Injury

In his last appearance, a 122-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 5, White had 17 points and one assist. White is averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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