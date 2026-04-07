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Coby White
Charlotte Hornets

Coby White

Charlotte Hornets • #3 PG

Coby White DTD For April 7 Against Celtics Due To Groin Injury

Coby White (Groin) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Celtics on Tuesday, April 7. As of Monday evening, the Celtics are favored by 6.5 with a total of 219.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 122-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 5, White had 17 points and one assist. White is averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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