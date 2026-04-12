Coby White DTD For April 12 Against Knicks Due To Calf Injury
Coby White (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Knicks on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Hornets are favored by 13 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
White put up 11 points, two rebounds and one assist in his most recent game, a 118-100 loss to the Pistons on April 10. White is averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.