Coby White DTD For April 12 Against Knicks Due To Calf Injury

White put up 11 points, two rebounds and one assist in his most recent game, a 118-100 loss to the Pistons on April 10. White is averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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