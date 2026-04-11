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Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun

Denver Nuggets SG

Christian Braun Out April 10 Against Thunder Due To Ankle Injury

Christian Braun (Ankle) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Thunder on Friday, April 10. As of Friday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 3.5 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

Braun had 14 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in his last game, a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies on April 8. Braun is averaging 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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