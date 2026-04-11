Christian Braun Out April 10 Against Thunder Due To Ankle Injury
Christian Braun (Ankle) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Thunder on Friday, April 10. As of Friday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 3.5 with a total of 224.5.
What It Means
Braun had 14 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in his last game, a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies on April 8. Braun is averaging 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.