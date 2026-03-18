Chet Holmgren Questionable March 18 Against Nets Due To Hip Injury
Chet Holmgren (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Nets on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday evening, the Thunder are favored by 18.5 with a total of 214.
What It Means
Holmgren totaled 20 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in his last game, a 113-108 win over the Magic on March 17. Holmgren paces his team in rebounding (9.1 per game), and averages 17.3 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.