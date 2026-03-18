Chet Holmgren Questionable March 18 Against Nets Due To Hip Injury

Holmgren totaled 20 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in his last game, a 113-108 win over the Magic on March 17. Holmgren paces his team in rebounding (9.1 per game), and averages 17.3 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks.

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