FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren Questionable March 18 Against Nets Due To Hip Injury

Chet Holmgren (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Nets on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday evening, the Thunder are favored by 18.5 with a total of 214.

What It Means

Holmgren totaled 20 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in his last game, a 113-108 win over the Magic on March 17. Holmgren paces his team in rebounding (9.1 per game), and averages 17.3 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chet Holmgren

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Oklahoma City ThunderRecent Oklahoma City Thunder Player News

View All Oklahoma City Thunder Player News