Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren Out March 7 Against Warriors (Illness)

Chet Holmgren (Illness) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Warriors on Saturday, March 7. As of Saturday evening, the Thunder are favored by 14 with a total of 219.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 4, Holmgren put up 28 points, eight rebounds and two assists in a 103-100 win over the Knicks. Holmgren paces his squad in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 17.3 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Chet Holmgren

