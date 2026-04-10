Chet Holmgren Out April 10 Against Nuggets Due To Back Injury

Holmgren totaled 30 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and four blocks in his most recent appearance, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8. Holmgren leads his team in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 17.1 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks.

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