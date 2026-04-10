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Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren Out April 10 Against Nuggets Due To Back Injury

Chet Holmgren (Back) is out for the upcoming game against the Nuggets on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 11.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

Holmgren totaled 30 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and four blocks in his most recent appearance, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8. Holmgren leads his team in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 17.1 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chet Holmgren

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