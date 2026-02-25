FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren DTD For Feb. 25 Against Pistons Due To Back Injury

Chet Holmgren (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Wednesday, Feb. 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 10.5 with a total of 219.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 116-107 win over the Raptors on Feb. 24, Holmgren tallied seven points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks. Holmgren paces his team in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 17.2 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chet Holmgren

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Oklahoma City ThunderRecent Oklahoma City Thunder Player News

View All Oklahoma City Thunder Player News