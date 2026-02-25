Chet Holmgren DTD For Feb. 25 Against Pistons Due To Back Injury
Chet Holmgren (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Wednesday, Feb. 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 10.5 with a total of 219.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 116-107 win over the Raptors on Feb. 24, Holmgren tallied seven points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks. Holmgren paces his team in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 17.2 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.