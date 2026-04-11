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Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren DTD For April 12 Against Suns Due To Back Injury

Chet Holmgren (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Suns on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Thunder are favored by 5.5 with a total of 215.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 8, Holmgren posted 30 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and four blocks in a 128-110 win over the Clippers. Holmgren leads his team in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 17.1 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chet Holmgren

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