Chet Holmgren DTD For April 12 Against Suns Due To Back Injury

Last time out on April 8, Holmgren posted 30 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and four blocks in a 128-110 win over the Clippers. Holmgren leads his team in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 17.1 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

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