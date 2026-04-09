Charles Bassey Questionable April 9 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury
Charles Bassey (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Lakers on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday morning, the Warriors are favored by 4.5 with a total of 225.5.
What It Means
Bassey put up 14 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 110-105 win over the Kings on April 7. Bassey is averaging 4.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.