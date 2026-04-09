Charles Bassey Questionable April 9 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury

Bassey put up 14 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 110-105 win over the Kings on April 7. Bassey is averaging 4.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

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