Cedric Coward Out March 13 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury

Coward tallied 13 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in his most recent game, a 139-129 loss to the 76ers on March 10. Coward paces his team in both points (13.4 per game) and boards (6.4), and averages 2.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

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