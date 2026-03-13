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Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies

Cedric Coward

Memphis Grizzlies • #23 SG

Cedric Coward Out March 13 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury

Cedric Coward (Knee) is out for the upcoming game against the Pistons on Friday, March 13. As of Thursday evening, the Pistons are favored by 15 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

Coward tallied 13 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in his most recent game, a 139-129 loss to the 76ers on March 10. Coward paces his team in both points (13.4 per game) and boards (6.4), and averages 2.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cedric Coward

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