Cedric Coward Out April 10 Against Jazz Due To Back Injury

In his last game on April 8, Coward recorded 27 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 136-119 loss to the Nuggets. Coward is tops on his team in both points (13.6 per game) and boards (5.9), and averages 2.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

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