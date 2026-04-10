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Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies

Cedric Coward

Memphis Grizzlies • #23 SG

Cedric Coward Out April 10 Against Jazz Due To Back Injury

Cedric Coward (Back) is out for the upcoming game against the Jazz on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Jazz are favored by 4 with a total of 247.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 8, Coward recorded 27 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 136-119 loss to the Nuggets. Coward is tops on his team in both points (13.6 per game) and boards (5.9), and averages 2.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cedric Coward

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