FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies

Cedric Coward

Memphis Grizzlies • #23 SG

Cedric Coward DTD For March 12 Against Mavericks Due To Knee Injury

Cedric Coward (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Mavericks on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday morning, the Mavericks are favored by 4.5 with a total of 237.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Coward posted 13 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in a 139-129 loss to the 76ers. Coward leads his squad in both points (13.4 per game) and boards (6.4), and averages 2.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cedric Coward

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News