Cedric Coward DTD For March 12 Against Mavericks Due To Knee Injury
Cedric Coward (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Mavericks on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday morning, the Mavericks are favored by 4.5 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 10, Coward posted 13 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in a 139-129 loss to the 76ers. Coward leads his squad in both points (13.4 per game) and boards (6.4), and averages 2.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.