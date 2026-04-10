Cason Wallace Out April 10 Against Nuggets Due To Toe Injury
Cason Wallace (Toe) is out for the upcoming contest against the Nuggets on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 11.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 8, Wallace put up three points, two rebounds, one assist and one block in a 128-110 win over the Clippers. Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.