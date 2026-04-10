Cason Wallace Out April 10 Against Nuggets Due To Toe Injury

Last time out on April 8, Wallace put up three points, two rebounds, one assist and one block in a 128-110 win over the Clippers. Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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