Caris LeVert
Caris LeVert

Detroit Pistons • #8 SG

Caris LeVert Out March 8 Against Heat Due To Wrist Injury

Caris LeVert (Wrist) is out for the upcoming contest against the Heat on Sunday, March 8. As of Sunday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 2 with a total of 226.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 107-105 loss to the Nets on March 7, LeVert totaled seven points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block. LeVert is averaging 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Caris LeVert

