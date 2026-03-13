Caris LeVert Out March 13 Against Grizzlies Due To Wrist Injury

In his last game on March 7, LeVert put up seven points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in a 107-105 loss to the Nets. LeVert is averaging 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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