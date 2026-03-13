Caris LeVert Out March 13 Against Grizzlies Due To Wrist Injury
Caris LeVert (Wrist) is out for the upcoming contest against the Grizzlies on Friday, March 13. As of Thursday evening, the Pistons are favored by 15 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 7, LeVert put up seven points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in a 107-105 loss to the Nets. LeVert is averaging 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.