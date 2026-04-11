Cameron Johnson Out April 10 Against Thunder Due To Injury Management Injury
Cameron Johnson (Injury Management) is out for the upcoming contest against the Thunder on Friday, April 10. As of Friday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 3.5 with a total of 224.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 8, Johnson posted 18 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies. Johnson is averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.