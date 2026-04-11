Cameron Johnson Out April 10 Against Thunder Due To Injury Management Injury

Last time out on April 8, Johnson posted 18 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies. Johnson is averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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