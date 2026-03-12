Cam Spencer Questionable March 12 Against Mavericks Due To Back Injury
Cam Spencer (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Mavericks on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday morning, the Mavericks are favored by 4.5 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
Spencer tallied 12 points, one rebound and three assists in his last appearance, a 139-129 loss to the 76ers on March 10. Spencer paces his squad in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.