Cam Spencer Questionable March 12 Against Mavericks Due To Back Injury

Spencer tallied 12 points, one rebound and three assists in his last appearance, a 139-129 loss to the 76ers on March 10. Spencer paces his squad in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.