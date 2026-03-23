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Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Spencer

Memphis Grizzlies • #24 SG

Cam Spencer Out March 23 Against Hawks Due To Back Injury

Cam Spencer (Back) is out for the upcoming game against the Hawks on Monday, March 23. As of Monday evening, the Hawks are favored by 13.5 with a total of 239.5.

What It Means

Spencer put up one rebound, four assists and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 124-101 loss to the Hornets on March 21. Spencer is tops on his team in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 11.2 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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