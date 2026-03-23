Cam Spencer Out March 23 Against Hawks Due To Back Injury

Spencer put up one rebound, four assists and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 124-101 loss to the Hornets on March 21. Spencer is tops on his team in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 11.2 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

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