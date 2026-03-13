Cam Spencer Out March 13 Against Pistons Due To Back Injury

In his last appearance, a 139-129 loss to the 76ers on March 10, Spencer tallied 12 points, one rebound and three assists. Spencer leads his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

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