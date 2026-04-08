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Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Spencer

Memphis Grizzlies • #24 SG

Cam Spencer Out April 8 Against Nuggets Due To Back Injury

Cam Spencer (Back) is out for the upcoming contest against the Nuggets on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 22.5 with a total of 244.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 142-126 loss to the Cavaliers on April 6, Spencer totaled nine points, one rebound and nine assists. Spencer is tops on his squad in assists with 5.6 per game, and averages 11.1 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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