Cam Spencer Out April 8 Against Nuggets Due To Back Injury

In his most recent action, a 142-126 loss to the Cavaliers on April 6, Spencer totaled nine points, one rebound and nine assists. Spencer is tops on his squad in assists with 5.6 per game, and averages 11.1 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

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