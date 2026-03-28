Cam Spencer DTD For March 28 Against Bulls Due To Back Injury

In his last appearance, a 119-109 loss to the Rockets on March 27, Spencer had 11 points, three rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and one block. Spencer leads his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

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