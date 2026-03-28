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Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Spencer

Memphis Grizzlies • #24 SG

Cam Spencer DTD For March 28 Against Bulls Due To Back Injury

Cam Spencer (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Bulls on Saturday, March 28. As of Saturday afternoon, the Bulls are favored by 4.5 with a total of 246.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 119-109 loss to the Rockets on March 27, Spencer had 11 points, three rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and one block. Spencer leads his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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