Caleb Martin Questionable March 16 Against Pelicans Due To Foot Injury

In his last game, a 130-120 win over the Cavaliers on March 15, Martin totaled five points and one rebound. Martin is averaging 3.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.