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Caleb Martin
Dallas Mavericks

Caleb Martin

Dallas Mavericks • #16 PG

Caleb Martin Questionable March 16 Against Pelicans Due To Foot Injury

Caleb Martin (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Pelicans on Monday, March 16. As of Monday afternoon, the Pelicans are favored by 8.5 with a total of 240.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 130-120 win over the Cavaliers on March 15, Martin totaled five points and one rebound. Martin is averaging 3.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Caleb Martin

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