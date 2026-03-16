Caleb Martin Questionable March 16 Against Pelicans Due To Foot Injury
Caleb Martin (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Pelicans on Monday, March 16. As of Monday afternoon, the Pelicans are favored by 8.5 with a total of 240.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 130-120 win over the Cavaliers on March 15, Martin totaled five points and one rebound. Martin is averaging 3.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.