Caleb Martin Questionable Feb. 27 Against Grizzlies Due To Back Injury
Caleb Martin (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Grizzlies on Friday, Feb. 27. As of Friday afternoon, the Mavericks are favored by 4.5 with a total of 238.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 130-121 loss to the Kings on Feb. 26, Martin had 10 points, two assists and three steals. Martin is averaging 3.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.