Caleb Martin DTD For March 15 Against Cavaliers Due To Finger Injury

Martin tallied four points, one rebound, two assists, one steal and one block in his last game, a 138-105 loss to the Cavaliers on March 13. Martin is averaging 3.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.