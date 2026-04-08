Caleb Martin DTD For April 8 Against Suns Due To Heel Injury
Caleb Martin (Heel) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday morning, the Suns are favored by 10.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
Martin totaled five points and one rebound in his most recent game, a 130-120 win over the Cavaliers on March 15. Martin is averaging 3.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.