Caleb Martin DTD For April 7 Against Clippers Due To Foot Injury

In his last game on March 15, Martin put up five points and one rebound in a 130-120 win over the Cavaliers. Martin is averaging 3.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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