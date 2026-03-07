Cade Cunningham Questionable March 7 Against Nets Due To Quadricep Injury
Cade Cunningham (Quadricep) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Nets on Saturday, March 7. As of Saturday morning, the Pistons are favored by 16.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 121-106 loss to the Spurs on March 5, Cunningham had 26 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Cunningham is tops on his team in both points (25.2 per game) and assists (9.8), and averages 5.8 boards. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.