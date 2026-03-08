FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons • #2 SG

Cade Cunningham Out March 8 Against Heat Due To Quadricep Injury

Cade Cunningham (Quadricep) is out for the upcoming contest against the Heat on Sunday, March 8. As of Saturday evening, the Pistons are favored by 1.5 with a total of 226.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 121-106 loss to the Spurs on March 5, Cunningham had 26 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Cunningham leads his squad in both points (25.2 per game) and assists (9.8), and averages 5.8 boards. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cade Cunningham

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News