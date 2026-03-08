Cade Cunningham Out March 8 Against Heat Due To Quadricep Injury
Cade Cunningham (Quadricep) is out for the upcoming contest against the Heat on Sunday, March 8. As of Saturday evening, the Pistons are favored by 1.5 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 121-106 loss to the Spurs on March 5, Cunningham had 26 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Cunningham leads his squad in both points (25.2 per game) and assists (9.8), and averages 5.8 boards. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
