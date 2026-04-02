Cade Cunningham Out April 2 Against Timberwolves Due To Lung Injury

Cunningham totaled six points, two rebounds and one steal in his last appearance, a 130-117 win over the Wizards on March 17. Cunningham is tops on his squad in both points (24.5 per game) and assists (9.9), and averages 5.6 boards. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

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