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Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons • #2 SG

Cade Cunningham DTD For April 6 Against Magic Due To Lung Injury

Cade Cunningham (Lung) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Monday, April 6. As of Monday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 2.5 with a total of 223.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 17, Cunningham recorded six points, two rebounds and one steal in a 130-117 win over the Wizards. Cunningham is tops on his team in both points (24.5 per game) and assists (9.9), and averages 5.6 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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