Cade Cunningham DTD For April 6 Against Magic Due To Lung Injury

Last time out on March 17, Cunningham recorded six points, two rebounds and one steal in a 130-117 win over the Wizards. Cunningham is tops on his team in both points (24.5 per game) and assists (9.9), and averages 5.6 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.