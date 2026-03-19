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Bryce McGowens
New Orleans Pelicans

Bryce McGowens

New Orleans Pelicans • #11 SG

Bryce McGowens DTD For March 19 Against Clippers Due To Toe Injury

Bryce McGowens (Toe) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Clippers on Thursday, March 19. As of Thursday morning, the Pelicans are favored by 1.5 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

McGowens had four points, one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block in his most recent game, a 138-118 win over the Wizards on March 8. McGowens is averaging 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce McGowens

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