Bryce McGowens DTD For April 3 Against Kings Due To Toe Injury

In his most recent action, a 138-118 win over the Wizards on March 8, McGowens put up four points, one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block. McGowens is averaging 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.