Bruce Brown DTD For April 6 Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury
Bruce Brown (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Trail Blazers on Monday, April 6. As of Monday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 8.5 with a total of 239.5.
What It Means
Brown tallied five points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in his last game, a 136-134 win over the Spurs on April 4. Brown is averaging 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.