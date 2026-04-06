Bruce Brown DTD For April 6 Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury

Brown tallied five points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in his last game, a 136-134 win over the Spurs on April 4. Brown is averaging 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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